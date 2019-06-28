RACINE — The Racine Concert Band celebrates its 97th season of free concerts by leading the Racine Fourth Fest parade and offering a summer season of seven concerts on Sunday evenings, June 30-Aug. 11, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents diverse concerts that include traditional marches, folk music, theater music, and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres. Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies for the summer concerts.
The City of Racine’s official band will present its 1488th free concert, highlighting the work of American composers. “American Overture” by Joseph Wilcox Jenkins and “Concord” by Clare Grundman will be featured. Patriotic selections include Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful,” John Wasson’s “American Fanfare” and America Finale, by Calvin Custer. Performances from the American folk tradition include “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli and “John Henry”, arranged by Arthur Frankenpohl.
Xylophone soloist Kyle Miskovic will be the featured soloist and perform “Rainbow Ripples” composed by George Hamilton Green, a percussion virtuoso who popularized the music a century ago. A graduate of Gateway Technical College and Carthage College, Miskovic directs the Salem United Methodist Chancel Choir and performs regularly in Belle City Brassworks, the UW-Parkside Community Band and the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.
Marches including “Black Jack,” dedicated to General John Pershing, and Sousa’s “Liberty Bell” “Semper Fidelis” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” will complete the program.
Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. on June 30 and in July, and at 7 p.m. in August. Performances are at the Kiwanis amphitheater on the east side of the Racine Zoo. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as there is no fixed seating at the concert venue. The zoo opens for free admission 30 minutes prior to the concert at the Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates, north of the main entrance. Bicycles and pets are not permitted.
For more information and complete concert programs, go to racineconcertband.com.
