RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., will feature Fred Dacquisto as its guest artist through Aug. 31. The gallery will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, with a reception from 4 to 9 p.m. Cellist Nolan Boerner will provide music for the evening.
Dacquisto, a Racine native, has always had a passion for art and creativity from a young age. He credits his mother, Rose, for encouraging artistic expression while accepting his need to go outside the "boundaries." He enjoys using pastel, charcoal and graphite. When creating his art, Dacquisto draws inspiration from the 30s, 40s and 50s along with timeless personalities such as Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Barney Fife.
In his early days, Dacquisto enjoyed woodcarving and participated in competitions across the Midwest. He will have one of his award-winning creations displayed during First Fridays.
Gallery hours are from noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and daily by appointment. Call 262-633-9899.
