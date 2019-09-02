{{featured_button_text}}
Food Truck Fest

Ruth Teeter, right, and her granddaughter Iris Knapp get some cheese curds at the Marco Pollo food truck, based out of Milwaukee. Marco Pollo and others were among the first food trucks at the first Franksville Food Truck Fest last year and are scheduled to return again this year. 

 RICARDO TORRES, Journal Times file photo

FRANKSVILLE — The second annual Franksville Food Truck Festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.

Food trucks that will be serving food include A & A Cafe, All About Tacos, Anytime Arepa (Saturday Only), Boba Dough, CC’s Classic Corn, Culver’s (custard only), Drift (Friday Only), I Love Tamales, Taqueria La Guacamaya, Marco Pollo, Meat on the Street, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Pico’s Tacos & Cerveza, Pine Acres Popcorn, Q’s Stomach Fuel, Rollin Smoke, The Summit Restaurant & Cocktails, Tots On The Street (Saturday Only), Wisconsin Style Barbecue and Yogi’s Pud’n.

Live music will take place each night from 6 to 9 p.m. Guitarist and vocalist Phil Norby performs on Friday while the cover band Failure to Launch provides the music on Saturday.

There will be various drink stations for adults, and bounces houses and a playground for children.

