CALEDONIA — The first Franksville Food Truck Fest takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.
“We are excited that we are able to make this a free community event to attend at the park,” said Jim Svoboda, park superintendent and Kraut Fest chair. “We saw taking over this event as a way to better serve the community and bring people into the park.”
The event will include eight to 12 food trucks each day, craft beer, wine, live music, helicopter rides, a car show at 10 a.m. and beer yoga at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Wisconsin Badgers game tailgate and viewing, and plenty of playground space for the children.
In order to help cover some of the event cost, the park is teaming up with the Franksville Craft Beer garden to offer a VIP Package for $20 that includes two free beers (or soda), $5 in “truck bucks” to use on food, a VIP seating area and a swag package that includes a great plate. The VIP package is available on the event page at www.hopheadscraftbeer.com/food-truck-fest.
The festival will be located in and surrounding the Franksville Craft Beer Garden area of the park.
“We are excited to work with the park on this community event,” said FCBG owner Ken Michel. “It was an event the community wanted and when the previous promoter backed out, we had no problem stepping up to help the event continue.”
Also pulling into the park on Saturday with the food trucks will be a car show that will be free to attend and enter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a standard class setup with prizes for first and second place. Cars of all years and makes are welcome. They will be parked in a grass area adjacent to the Kids Connection and food truck area. Interested car enthusiasts can register on site Saturday between 9 and 10 a.m. to enter or they can contact Steve Jordan at sjordan@kenall.com to register in advance.
The food trucks will be serving up their delicious eats from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The current lineup of trucks includes some local favorites such as Marco Pollo, Down 'N Cheesy, Meat on the Street, All About Tacos and Yogi’s Pud'n. The trucks will be competing for several prizes including Best in Show and Best Food Item. The lineup differs daily.
Live music will be featured from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday by Rocky Rose (formerly Folkswagon). There will also be live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (band to be announced).
The beer garden will be in operation during the festival from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
A complete list of the food truck festival activities and times can be found on the beer garden’s website, www.franksvillecraftbeergarden.com and on the events Facebook page, www.facebook.com/franksvillefoodtruck.
More at the park
“It’s an exciting time of year for the park,” said Svoboda. “We have soccer and football kicking off, the food truck fest, the Drive-in Movie event in October, weekly events at the beer garden and Racine County’s largest Oktoberfest Celebration Sept. 27-30.” Details of those events are still being finalized but include Koltrane Acoustic Sept. 21 at the Beer Garden, and The Love Monkeys (Sept 28) and Rebel Grace (Sept 29) during the four day Oktoberfest event."
The Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park is one of the area’s premier community parks and holds many events throughout the year including the Kraut Music Fest (June 7-9, 2019). It is also home to the 20,000 square foot Kids Connection playground and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden. It's Racine County’s first and only permanent beer garden and is open weekly from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.