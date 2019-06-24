CALEDONIA — Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9416 Northwestern Ave., will host a night Food Truck Nights from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
The night will feature four to six trucks with a variety of food. There will also be the regular beer garden, with live music, playgrounds, yard games and more.
Food trucks and sponsors interested in participating can contact ken@hopheadscraftbeer.com.
