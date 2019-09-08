{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The West Racine Alliance will host its final Wagon Wednesday Food Truck Event from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18th, at the West Racine Farmers Market, 1128 West Blvd.

The event will feature seven trucks with a variety of food offered by area vendors, roasted corn, bakery and a beer tent. County Crossings will perform Irish music from 5 to 7 p.m. and there will be children’s activities including rock painting.

