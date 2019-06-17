{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra's first Summer Pops concert will feature lively American favorites for the whole family. "Our American Family" will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Selected pieces include Williams' "Liberty Fanfare" and Copland's Old American Songs featuring Nathan Wesselowski.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold. Food carry-ins are welcome.

General admission tickets are $26. Individual table seats are $36. Tables of eight and 10 are available for $261 and $326, respectively. There is no admission fee for students 20 and younger. For tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org.

