RACINE — First Fridays returns to Downtown Racine from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5.
Shops, galleries and restaurants will be open and live music will be featured at these locations:
- Uncorkt, 240 Main St. — Gary Ricchio Project, 6-10 p.m.
- Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St. — Open Jam, 6:30-9 p.m.
- The Brickhouse, 316 Main St. — Duosonic, 8 p.m.-midnight.
- The Nash, 522 Sixth St. — Weird Science, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently on view are four exhibitions that highlight different types of contemporary craft in RAM’s growing collection.
For more information, go to www.firstfridaysracine.com.
