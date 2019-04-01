Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — First Fridays returns to Downtown Racine from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5.

Shops, galleries and restaurants will be open and live music will be featured at these locations:

  • Uncorkt, 240 Main St. — Gary Ricchio Project, 6-10 p.m.
  • Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St. — Open Jam, 6:30-9 p.m.
  • The Brickhouse, 316 Main St. — Duosonic, 8 p.m.-midnight.
  • The Nash, 522 Sixth St. — Weird Science, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently on view are four exhibitions that highlight different types of contemporary craft in RAM’s growing collection.

For more information, go to www.firstfridaysracine.com.

