RACINE — First Fridays returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Downtown Racine. Businesses, galleries, restaurants and taverns will be open, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
Outdoor live music returns from 6 to 9 p.m. with Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane performing at Monument Square, and Mark Paffrath at Crosswalk Park, 317 Main St.
Live music will also be featured at these locations: Gary Ricchio Project at Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., 5-8 p.m.; Duosonic at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-10 p.m.; Open Jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., 6-9 p.m.; 89 Mojo at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 9 p.m.-midnight.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., offers extended hours and free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently on view are four exhibitions that highlight different types of contemporary craft in RAM’s growing collection. A free family hands-on art project is available from 4 to 8 p.m.
Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., will demonstrate glass blowing from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Local artisans will turn molten glass into paperweights, sculpted flowers, vases and wine tumblers.
Artists at Funky Hannah’s, 324 Main St., will be at the torch in the workshop demonstrating how to make glass beads from 5 to 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.