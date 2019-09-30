{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — First Fridays returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Downtown Racine. Businesses, galleries, restaurants and taverns will be open, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Music will be featured at these locations: Duosonic at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St., 7-11 p.m.; Open Jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., 6-9 p.m.; Midnight Rider Band at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 7 p.m.; Gary T. Ricchio Band at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; Ghost in the Gravel at Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., 6-9 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A free, hands-on art project creating a piece of art jewelry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m.

Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., will be making beer glasses for Littleport Brewery. The public is invited to help come up with color combos and watch demonstrations.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments