RACINE — The final First Fridays for 2018 will held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in Downtown Racine.
Santa will be strolling around each of the Downtown merchants and is hoping people will stop him for pictures.
Live music will be featured at these businesses: Traditional Christmas music by the Belle Ensemble from 6 to 9 p.m. at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; open jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St.; Bob Tremel at Dimples Imports, 416 Main St.; and Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane at 9 p.m. at Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave.
Glass blowing demonstrations will take place from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can create a merry and bright piece of art during the free family hands-on art project from 4 to 8 p.m.
