RACINE — First Fridays returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, in Downtown Racine. Businesses, galleries, restaurants and taverns will be open, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Outdoor live music returns from 6 to 9 p.m. with the High Stakes Band performing at Monument Square, and the Smith-Nelson Project at Crosswalk Park, 317 Main St.
Music will also be featured at these locations: Subtle Undertones at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St.; Bob Treml at Dimple’s Fine Imports, 416 Main St.; Open Jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., 6-9 p.m.; cellist Nolan Boerner at Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St.; Duosonic at at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-10 p.m.; Identity Crisis at The Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., 6-10 p.m.; DJ at Pub on Wisconsin, 552 Wisconsin Ave., 9 p.m.-close; Gary Ricchio Project at Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A free hands-on art project will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. and features jewelry inspired by the national anthem.
