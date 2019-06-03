{{featured_button_text}}
Decibel Fix

Decibel Fix will perform at Monument Square.

RACINE — First Fridays returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Downtown Racine. Businesses, galleries, restaurants and taverns will be open, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Outdoor live music returns from 6 to 9 p.m. with Decibel Fix performing at Monument Square, and The Fourcast at Crosswalk Park, 317 Main St.

Live music will also be featured at these locations: Gary T. Ricchio Project at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-10 p.m.; Bob Treml at Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St.; Kung Fu Grips at The Nash parking lot, 522 Sixth St., 6-10 p.m.; Duosonic at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St., 8 p.m.-midnight; Open Jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., 6-9 p.m.

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering a free hands-on art project from 4 to 8 p.m., and beginning at 7 p.m., the Visioning a Greater Racine Community Choir will perform a medley of songs.

Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., welcomes students from The Prairie School as guest artists from 4 to 8:30 p.m. They will turn 2,000-degree molten glass into art.

Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., will host its second annual classic car show on Monument Square.

