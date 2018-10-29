RACINE — First Fridays be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, in Downtown Racine. Shops, galleries, restaurants and clubs will be open and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square from 5 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Live music will be featured at these locations: Duosonic at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-10 p.m.; Weird Science at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 8:30-11:30 p.m.; open jam at Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St., 6:30-9 p.m.; and guitarist Bob Treml Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St., 6-9 p.m.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is offering free admission and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can drop in to create free homemade tree ornaments from 4 to 8 p.m. The Museum Store invites artists of all ages to then enter their festive masterpieces in RAM’s handmade holiday ornament competition, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins’ and Greetins’." Entry forms will be on site or go to www.ramart.org.
