RACINE — First Fridays returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in Downtown Racine. Businesses, galleries, restaurants and taverns will be open, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Outdoor live music from 6 to 9 p.m. features Earthmother at Monument Square and the High Stakes Band at Crosswalk Park, 317 Main St.
Music will also be featured at these locations: Touch of Gray at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.; Gary T. Ricchio at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; Open Jam at Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St.; Duosonic at Brickhouse, 316 Main St.; cellist Nolan Boerner at Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St.; Ricky Orta II Duo at Pub On Wisconsin, 552 Wisconsin Ave. (9 p.m.)
"But Wait…There’s More," an exhibit that features well-known and nostalgic Ronco products from a private collection, will open at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St. Founded by Ron Popeil in 1964, Ronco was well-known for its “must have” products touted by Popeil himself in commercials for more than 50 years.
Live pottery demonstrations will take place at Twice Baked Pottery, 320 Main St., and live glass blowing demonstrations will be held at Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will offer free admission during extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A free family hands-on art project making handcrafted paper dolls takes place from 4 to 8 p.m.
