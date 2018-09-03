RACINE — First Fridays will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in Downtown Racine.
Shops, galleries, restaurants and clubs will be open. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. from Monument Square, weather permitting.
Live music will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m. by the High Stakes Band at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets; Mark Paffrath at Crosswalk Park on Main Street, and Racine Prayer Room at Paul Harris Park on Sixth Street by the roundabout.
Entertainment will also be featured at these locations: Blues Rock Band at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.; Gary Ricchio Project at TGIFF-Vapemeisters, 420 Main St.; Duosonic at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.; open jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St.; Bob Treml at Dimples Fine Imports, 416 Main St.; Throwback DJ at McAuliffe’s on the Square, 213 Sixth St.; and King Fu Grips at Pub On Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave. (after party at 9 p.m.).
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will offer a free family hands-on art project from 4 to 8 p.m. The museum will be open with free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., will recognize the 40th anniversary of the incorporation of the Racine Area Soccer Association (RASA) and the 25th anniversary of the founding of the SCORe soccer complex with an exhibit featuring the story of the grassroots effort to organize and promote soccer in the community.
Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., will demonstrate glass blowing. Local artists will be creating a special vase to donate to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin golf outing auction during the evening. People will be able to place bids.
Racine Arts Council, 409 Sixth St., presents "Displaced: A PhotoVoice Project." It features the work of local teens who are homeless or in Racine's foster care system. The show is curated by Dominic Kegel, a local educator and media professional who trained the teens in the art of photography.
Helen Dannelly will demonstrate encaustic painting at Little Glass Bird. Artful Objects, 232 Main St. Encaustic painting is a technique in which pigments are mixed and layered with hot liquid wax.
Twice Baked Pottery, 320 Main St., will have live pottery demonstrations.
