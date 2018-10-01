RACINE — First Fridays will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, in Downtown Racine.
Shops, galleries, restaurants and clubs will be open. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. from Monument Square, weather permitting.
Entertainment will also be featured at these locations: Boys & Toys at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 8:30 p.m.; Gary Ricchio Project at Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., 6-9 p.m.; Ricky Orta II at Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave.; open jam at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St., 6:30-9 p.m.; Bob Treml at Dimples Fine Imports, 416 Main St., 6-9 p.m.; and Blues Rock Band at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-10 p.m.
Racine Arts Council, 409 Sixth St., presents "Displaced: A PhotoVoice Project" through Oct. 19. It features the work of local teens who are homeless or in Racine's foster care system. The show is curated by Dominic Kegel, a local educator and media professional who trained the teens in the art of photography.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will offer a free family hands-on art project from 4 to 8 p.m. that focuses on the upcoming exhibit, "AdOrnaments. Wrappins' and Greetins'." Visitors can make a crafty card which they can take home to work on further and then submit it for exhibition at the Racine Art Museum in November.
Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., will hold its annual Mind your Mummy event until 8 p.m. The museum will be filled with crafts, games and candy. Costumes are encouraged.
