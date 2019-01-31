RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. invites the public to break out of their winter confinement and attend its Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. This free community event will feature ice skating, ice sculpting, bonfires, a food vendor and a fire and ice themed scavenger hunt taking place throughout Downtown Racine.
Dust off those ice skates that haven’t been touched in years and take a few laps around the Monument Square ice rink. For those who do not have their own skates, there will be free rentals inside the warming station during the entire festival.
Back again for this year’s Fire and Ice Festival, professional carvers will sculpt frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice. They will begin shaping their creations at noon. People can stay tuned on the DRC Facebook page after the festival where the people’s choice voting for best sculpture will be taking place.
Visitors may grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks on site including Filipino food from a Milwaukee area favorite Meat on the Street. They can warm up by a bonfire, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate for sale. Racine Brewing Co. will be selling in-house specialty beers and root beer for the kids.
Vocalist Cheryl McCrary will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Her musical genre boasts a mix of jazz, pop, country and love song ballads.
New to this year’s event will be a fire and ice themed scavenger hunt taking place throughout 17 downtown businesses. Each participating location has picked one item that is a physical product, food or drink, that falls into either a “fire” or “ice” category. There is no cost to participate, but some locations have chosen items that need to be purchased in order to get credit. A $5 Downtown Racine gift certificate will be rewarded if 10 or more items are found.
Participants who purchase three or more items will be entered to win one of two $25 Downtown Racine gift certificates. Official Fire and Ice Scavenger Hunt sheets can be picked up from the DRC office beginning at 10 a.m. or on Monument Square during the festival beginning at noon at the DRC hot chocolate and cookie tent. For a complete list of locations and rules, go to racinedowntown.com/event/fire-and-ice.
During the festival, the Downtown Racine Corp. will host a blanket drive to help those less fortunate. New and used blankets will be donated to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center. Last year, more than 100 blankets were donated to local charities.
Monument Square Drive will be closed but surrounding street parking will be available. Parking can also be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.
“After a bout with warm weather then snow and bitter cold, the ice rink is finally ready to be enjoyed by the community,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “We encourage you to stop at the festival and spend the day in downtown, shopping and dining local.”
For more information about Fire and Ice Festival, visit the event page on Facebook or racinedowntown.com/event/fire-and-ice.
“After a bout with warm weather then snow and bitter cold, the ice rink is finally ready to be enjoyed by the community.” Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.