WATERFORD — The Tri-County Fire and Rescue Association Inc. is planning a fundraising event for 4:30 p.m to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing.
This fundraiser is being held to support the new Tri-County Training Facility, located at the Burlington Department of Public Works, which will benefit area fire, EMS, and law enforcement personnel in training for fire suppression, technical rescue, search and rescue, and more.
The fundraiser itinerary begins with cocktails from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., during which time there will be a silent auction, entertainment, casino games and raffles. At 6:15 p.m., activities will be closed for dinner, which begins and 6:30 p.m. Games, raffles and the silent auction will open after dinner and winners will be announced throughout the night.
Tickets are $25 and include dinner and entry into a raffle. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the City of Burlington Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Rochester Volunteer Fire Company, or Wheatland Fire Department. Tickets can also be purchased at the City of Burlington Fire Department, 262-763-7842, or Rochester Volunteer Fire Co., 262-534-3444.
