RACINE — A Fire and Ice Festival is scheduled to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

This free community event will include ice sculptures, ice skating, bon fires, blanket drive, food trucks and shopping. Ice carvers will start working at noon and shape huge blocks of ice into sculptures. Attendees may vote for their favorite sculpture after the event on Downtown Racine's Facebook page.

Free ice skate rentals will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Renters must provide staff an ID to hold while skates are in use. There will also be a vendor area and on-site food trucks.

During the festival, the Downtown Racine Corporation will host a blanket drive to help those less fortunate.

