MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mother's Day Concert by Fendrick & Peck will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road.
Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck are a traveling duo who tour the East Coast twice per year and play locally in the Midwest. The music gathers in many genres including folk, blues, light rock and bluegrass with a freshness and originality that centers on harmony, lyric writing, groove and heart. Their performances are constantly evolving, but it's not uncommon to find them sharing the stage with vintage instruments such as 1920s guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo and an older fiddle.
Admission is $15.
