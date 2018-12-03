Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A Holiday Book Party with Racine locals Jim McVeigh, author, and Bill Johnson, illustrator, of the Farty McFee books, is scheduled to be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Wilson’s Coffee & Tea Shop, 3306 Washington Ave.

McVeigh and Johnson have developed "The Ballad of Farty McFee" and "Farty McFee & The Dark Goblin" children's books over the past several years. McVeigh, originally from Belfast, Ireland, writes the comic tales based on old Celtic myths he heard as a child. Johnson uses his extensive experience and knowledge in classic children’s literature to create the imagery.

Books will be for sale.

