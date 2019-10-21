{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — "The Chopin Journey," a nine-recital series of complete solo piano music by Frédéric Chopin featuring Professor Wael Farouk, opens with the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. There is no admission fee.

The series of nine concerts will take place over the next three years with the next concert in May.

The Saturday concert will feature Chopin’s complete "Polonaises," which reflects Chopin’s love for his native country, Poland. Often considered Poland’s greatest composer, Chopin composed his first polonaise at the age of 7.

Farouk, assistant professor of music at Carthage College and director of the Keyboard Studies program, has performed on five continents.

