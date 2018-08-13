LAKE GENEVA — To offer more community events on its historic stage hidden behind the retractable movie screen, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., has signed a six-month deal with Bonkerz Comedy Productions to host celebrity comedians.
The comedy series begins 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, with Lee “LA” Lycan who has appeared on Fox with Shawn Shelnutt, and has toured with Louie Anderson, Billy Gardel and Frank Caliendo. At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Lycan has been dubbed the Sears Tower of Comedy. His act is creative, improvisational and always gets the audience involved. Currently living in Milwaukee, locals get a kick out of the comical Wisconsin references in his act. His show is rated PG-13.
Tickets are $10, available at www.Geneva4.com or at the Geneva Theater box office.
Comedians scheduled this fall are Mike Merryfield on Sept. 15 and Bill Gorgo Oct. 20. There will be an opening comedy act each evening.
