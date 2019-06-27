RACINE —The 11th annual Family Reunion Music Festival will be held rain or shine from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Johnson Park Pavilion, 6200 Northwestern Ave.
For the past 10 years, on the last Saturday in June, friends and families from all over have gathered at the Johnson Park Pavilion to celebrate life, explore the beauty of live music and poetry, and help raise awareness, money and food for local nonprofits. This year’s event serves as a fundraiser for the Racine Literacy Council and a nonperishable food collection site for the Racine County Food Bank.
This festival was formerly known as the Dan Jam in honor of Daniel Conner who died in 2008. In 2018, the event name was changed to the Family Reunion Music Festival in hopes of not only celebrating the life of Conner, but also the countless other family members and friends who have died since the festival began. It is a gathering to honor them and the power of family.
Guests will receive four food tickets and one drink ticket with the price of admission. Food will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. (corn and watermelon will be available starting at 2 p.m.). Food options include a pig roast, hamburgers, hot dogs, vegan burgers, roast corn, watermelon and baked goods. All food options will cost one ticket except the pig roast, which will cost two tickets. Drink options include water, juice, soda and beer. Additional tickets will be sold for $1.
From 2 to 5 p.m., attendees will enjoy a variety of family activities including a bounce house, hula-hoops, face painting, shaker and rain stick making, a jumbo Connect 4 game and a Racine Art Museum sponsored musical collage project.
Family activities will conclude at 5:15 p.m. with an enormous drum circle using the rain sticks and shakers created and other percussion instruments from a variety of sources. People are encouraged to bring an instrument to the festival and join in or just use what is there. Yard games will also be on site until dusk.
Thanks to both individuals and small businesses contributors, there will be an array of raffle items with three separate drawing times at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. One 50/50 raffle will also take place and will be drawn at 7 p.m. All raffle participants must be present to win. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10 and a wingspan for $20.
The stage will be accompanied by 11 different acts mostly from the Midwest region, one being from California. Folk guitarist and singer, John Worrell will kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by our current Racine County Poet Laureate, Kenyatta “The Lyrical Lioness” Turner. Next up, young local celebrity National Anthem songstress, Liamani Segura (Liamani Sings), who perform alongside her older sister — guitarist Anaya Segura. Jazz saxophonist Jeremy Scott will then grace the stage, followed by R&B singer/songwriter/pianist Sandee Jean.
The drum circle will mark the halfway point and the next set of performers will begin with Milwaukee Hip-Hop artist Babygzus. Racine-based Jam/Fusion band, Frequency Hop, will pick up where he leaves off and California spoken word poet and emcee J-Scribe will round out the trifecta. Poetic funk four-piece, Nick Ramsey & The Family, will keep the party going after that and Chicago reggae and hip-hop artist, Illuminati Congo, will follow them. DJs Annatomic and E-Holla from Get Hype Entertainment will close out the evening with some dancing goodness.
Admission is $10 or $8 with two nonperishable food donations. There is no charge for children ages 6 and younger.
