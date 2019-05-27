BRIGHTON — A Family Nature Faire is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Shelter No. 3 at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.
Visitors will be able to make “sunny day playthings” at the art and nature booths. For a list of free family activities, go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org.
The hands-on booths offer activities for $1 to $3 and include a custom jump rope, ring toss, sponge bomb, ribbon wand, graces game or a slingshot. Free activities including holding live animals, or make cork boats, marshmallow shooters or a bird kite. There will be a raffle and grab bags. Food will be sold. Proceeds benefit the park and its visitors. People can stay after the event and hike or picnic.
There is no park entrance fee for the event. For more information, call 262-878-5600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.