RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and the Downtown Racine Corp. will present the Monument Mash family Halloween event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

From 2 to 3 p.m. families can take part in ghoulish games, freaky face painting and a bone-rattling bounce house. A daringly devilish DJ will play favorite haunted hits, with sweet treats and drinks available from 3 to 3:30 pm. The event concludes with a costume and carved/decorated pumpkin contest from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Families entering a decorated or carved pumpkin in the contest will be able to display their entries beginning at 3  p.m. The costume judging contest will be divided into three categories: Elementary school, middle school and open divisions. Prizes will be awarded for the top entries of the pumpkin and costume judging contest. Prizes include gift certificates from the Downtown Racine Corp., which are redeemable at a variety of downtown shops and restaurants.

Call 262-636-9131 for more information.

