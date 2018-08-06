RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will hold a Family Fun Night for all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
The evening’s entertainment will focus on Mexican bingo (loteria). Each family member may play one card, up to 10 games. Prizes will be awarded. Snacks will be available and there will be children's games at intermission.
