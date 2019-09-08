{{featured_button_text}}
Spinning tops

BURLINGTON — Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering a Fun Science Challenge for Families from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 14, 20, 21 and 22, and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 13.

Visitors may try spinning tops, optical illusions, action games, the I Spy Hunt and several physics challenges. One top even defies physics. A prize is given to the person who can keep a selected top going the longest. Visitors will also see an exhibit of 2,000 antique and modern tops, yo-yos and gyroscopes, and a live show by the top collector and the tops expert.

Admission is $15. The event is for ages 4 and older. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.

