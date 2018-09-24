RACINE — A Fall Mini Greek Fest will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 28-30, at Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road.
The festival will feature carnival rides and authentic Greek food will be served including Athenian Greek chicken, gyros, baklava and bakery.
A lamb dinner will be available on Sunday.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
