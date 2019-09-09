YORKVILLE — Fall Harvest Days featuring the Gathering of the Orange will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13-15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
The Gathering of the Orange, a celebration of Allis-Chalmers equipment, will be hosted by the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society. From 1847 to 1999, Allis-Chalmers was Wisconsin’s manufacturing powerhouse. The company was one of the largest employers in the state and frequently referred to as the “other Milwaukee iron.”
The event serves as a coming home and will kick off Thursday, Sept. 12, with a ceremonial ride from the company's old home in West Allis. Collectors and former employees will ride antique tractors 30 miles from West Allis to the fairgrounds. The Gathering of the Orange will host people from all over the United States and showcase old Allis-Chalmers tractors and farming equipment, including most anything made by Allis Chalmers and Allis Chalmers memorabilia.
“Years ago, Allis-Chalmers was a huge employer in the Milwaukee area,” said Paul Mantey, president of the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society. “Everybody knew somebody who worked at the Allis-Chalmers facility. In many cases, several family members worked there.”
Hundreds of Allis-Chalmers tractors and other equipment will be on display, and many still look as good as the day they rolled off the production line.
You have free articles remaining.
“I would like to invite everyone to join us in celebrating the ‘other Milwaukee iron,’” said Mantey. “It’s a celebration of Wisconsin manufacturing that laid the foundation for generations of families and friends, including my own.”
For a chance to own a piece of this history, an original 5020 Allis Chalmers tractor will be raffled off.
Fall Harvest Days will feature a tractor parade daily, hit and miss engine display, craft fair, flea market, farm toy show, corn roast, antique cars and tractors, food vendors, operating saw and shingle mills, model train show, water pump races, barrel train rides, children's activities, harvesting demonstrations, petting zoo, and tractor and quilt raffles.
A kids tractor pull will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A tractor and truck pull will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday with a $5 admission. A State Line Garden Tractor Association Pull will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Admission is $7. There is no charge for ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to fallharvestdays.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.