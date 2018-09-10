YORKVILLE — Fall Harvest Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14-16, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
Presented by the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society, the event will feature belt and steam powered equipment, as well antique tractors and equipment, antique engines, garden tractors, and vintage cars and trucks. Each day will feature threshing, baling, sawmill, shingle mill and homemaking demonstrations, as well as children's activities, an indoor and outdoor flea market, crafts, farm toy displays, and food and drink vendors . There is a big tractor/equipment parade each day and each year the club raffles off a handmade Amish quilt.
Admission is $7. There is no charge for children ages 12 and younger.
