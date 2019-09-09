RACINE — The annual Fall Fun Fest will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13-15, on the St. Edward Catholic Church grounds, 1401 Grove Ave.
Friday night will feature a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. at a cost of $9 for adults and $7.50 for children. Live music will be provided by Duosonic from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday will feature a Mexican dinner of chicken flautas, beans and rice from 5 to 8 p.m. at a cost of $10. The Aztec dancers will perform during the dinner. Live music will be provided by DogHouse Charlie from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Well-Known Strangers with Betsy Ade from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Ade was a contestant this spring on the NBC singing completion show “The Voice.” She worked with three of the show’s celebrity coaches.
Friday and Saturday includes games for all ages, a bake sale, meat raffle, silent auction and grand raffle. The top prize is $1,000. Kewpees will again be selling its hamburgers and there will also be brats, nachos and sweet corn and on Saturday new steak tacos.
Sunday will feature a Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. at a cost of $7 for adults, and $6 for children ages 4-12 and seniors. An outdoor Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. (weather permitting).
Fest hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
