{{featured_button_text}}
Betsy Ade

Betsy Ade of the Well-Known Strangers.

RACINE — The annual Fall Fun Fest will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 13-15, on the St. Edward Catholic Church grounds, 1401 Grove Ave.

Friday night will feature a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. at a cost of $9 for adults and $7.50 for children. Live music will be provided by Duosonic from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature a Mexican dinner of chicken flautas, beans and rice from 5 to 8 p.m. at a cost of $10. The Aztec dancers will perform during the dinner. Live music will be provided by DogHouse Charlie from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Well-Known Strangers with Betsy Ade from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Ade was a contestant this spring on the NBC singing completion show “The Voice.” She worked with three of the show’s celebrity coaches.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Friday and Saturday includes games for all ages, a bake sale, meat raffle, silent auction and grand raffle. The top prize is $1,000. Kewpees will again be selling its hamburgers and there will also be brats, nachos and sweet corn and on Saturday new steak tacos.

Sunday will feature a Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. at a cost of $7 for adults, and $6 for children ages 4-12 and seniors. An outdoor Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. (weather permitting).

Fest hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments