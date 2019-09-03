{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The 13th annual Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.

The Eco-Justice Center is a 15-acre renewable energy, organic teaching farm and home to numerous alpacas, goats, chickens and more.

The family-friendly festival features demonstrations in butter making, bee keeping, and wool felting and wood turning. There will be live music, food, bake sale, veggie stand, children's games, hay rides, petting zoo, face painting, story time in the tree house and hermitage tours. There will also be a lucky ticket raffle with many handmade, local items and a sweepstakes with a chance to win $1,000.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The festival will be kicked off with a 5K trail run/walk starting at 10 a.m. at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road. Registered 5K participants receive a T-shirt and free entry to the Fall Festival. For more information and to register, go to ecojymca.5k.run.

New this year is a pop-up art market with a variety of artists who create upcycled, repurposed or nature inspired works.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4 and older. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments