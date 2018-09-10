CALEDONIA — The annual Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Eco Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
The festival includes live music, food, demonstrations, a petting zoo, lucky ticket raffle, sweepstakes, gift shop, bake sale, veggie stand, children's games, hay rides, story time in the tree house, hermitage tours and face painting. There will be demonstrations on spinning, wood turning, seasonal cooking and bee keeping.
New this year before the festival will be the Eco J YMCA 5K walk/run at 10 a.m. Participants will receive free entry to the festival. Registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt, bib and finisher's medal. There is a $25 no swag option. To register, go to www.runwalk.events/E1.asp?eID=46212.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger.
