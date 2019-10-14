RACINE — A Fall Family Fun Fest will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
The free family event will feature art activities indoors and outdoors, a scavenger hunt and mini pumpkin patch. Children are invited to dress in their Halloween costume and take part in a parade past the mini pumpkin patch and into the galleries for best costume judging. Prizes will be awarded.
Racine’s Belle Ensemble will give a pop-up preview of their upcoming performance, "Monsters and Meanies."
