KENOSHA — Carthage College's fall dance show, “Resonate,” is scheduled to be held Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, Wartburg Theatre at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

“Resonate” features choreographic voices inspired by a range of resonations, including regional guest artists and faculty, iconic American choreography shared through the American Dance Legacy Initiative Repertory Etudes Collection, and Carthage’s very own emerging choreographers. The program spans a variety of dance genres, ranging from modern and contemporary to tap and hip-hop, and highlights compelling student works.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets.

