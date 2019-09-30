YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold Fall Astronomy Day from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive.
RAS will have the club’s telescopes open and members will have their telescopes available for viewing the night sky. Depending on what is up it is possible to view the moon, planets and many deep sky objects.
The event is designed to be family friendly, but the society asks that public viewers keep young children close by (the grounds are not illuminated for better observing) and instruct them to respect the telescope equipment provided by members. Questions are expected and welcomed, since part of the club mission is to educate and inspire new viewers to participate in the world of amateur astronomy.
If weather looks marginal, go to www.rasastro.org or call 262-878-2774.
