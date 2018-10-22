SOMERS — "Fakes," is an exhibition of four artists who make reproductions and counterfeits that consider authorship, authenticity, copyright, economics and relationships between high and low, will be on exhibit Oct. 30-Dec. 14 in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery, 900 Wood Road. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.
Stephanie Syjuco’s project for this exhibition uses community participation and references to counterfeiting to visualize our communal “debt worth.”
Conrad Bakker carves wooden reproductions of desirable objects to explore the relationship between people and things.
Eric Doeringer bootlegs unauthorized copies of artworks by contemporary artists and meticulously recreates seminal artworks from the 1960s-1980s.
Mark Klassen curiously scales and juxtaposes counterfeit banal objects to reflect our often contradicting values.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no admission fee.
