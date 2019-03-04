RACINE — “The Emperor’s New Clothes: The Musical,” fairytale pop musical, is the next Racine Children’s Theatre production Friday through Sunday, March 15-17, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
The kingdom of Glump has been falling apart ever since the pampered emperor became wrapped up in his tasteless wardrobe. Enter two con artists, Wart and Hog, who devise their ingenious plan for swindling the emperor. Naturally, everyone pretends to "see" the magic cloth, until a young child’s honesty forces the emperor to face the truth about himself and his clothing, which are eclectic styles ranging from '50s rock to '20s jazz to Celtic and more.
Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast, and get pictures and autographs.
Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17. Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.