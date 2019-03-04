RACINE — ComedySportz returns with its unique brand of improv to Comedy Tonight at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
ComedySportz isn’t about sports, its comedy played as a sport. It is an all improvisation, all suggestion-based comedy show for all ages. Two teams of “actletes” get suggestions from the audience, create scenes onstage and compete for laughs. The audience decides what each scene is about and who they think is funnier, finally choosing who wins.
A referee keeps things moving and calls fouls if an actlete steps beyond the boundaries of good taste. Seven to 12 games are played during a match, drawn from a repertoire of more than 100 improv games. No two shows are ever alike.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for ages 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
