SOMERS — The UW-Parkside Foundation Gallery, 900 Wood Road, will host the exhibit, "Diane Levesque: Penny Dreadfuls," through Nov. 16. A reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.
This series of paintings and drawings is a reinterpretation of the Staffordshire figurines produced in Staffordshire, England.
The figurines of the early 1800s both idealized the lives of the poor and interpreted horrific events like murders and lion attacks. The figurines were originally sold as mantelpiece decorations that were the equivalent of three-dimensional “penny dreadfuls” and satisfied the need of pre-Victorian and Victorian tastes for sensationalism in the public imagination.
Levesque, an assistant professor of art at Carthage College, amplifies the implied violence and sexuality of these figurines by exaggerating the gaudy random colors and decorative motifs. She has removed the sentimentality of the original figurines in her current paintings and drawings, while sharing the same subject matter.
Levesque's work has been exhibited at numerous venues and she maintains a prominent studio practice at the 16th Street Studios in Racine.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no admission fee.
