RACINE — “Displaced: A PhotoVoice Project” will be on display through Oct. 19 at the Racine Arts Council Artspace Gallery, 409 Sixth St.
The exhibit features the work of local teens who are homeless. The exhibit captures their life experiences and offers them a voice to be heard by the community at large. The show was curated by Dominic Kegel, a local educator and media professional who trained the teens in the art of photography.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment. Call 262-635-0261.
