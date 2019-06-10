RACINE — Sand volleyball is back for 2019 at the North Beach courts located near the Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St.
The EVP Beach Sports Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15. EVP (Extreme Volleyball Professionals) is the country’s largest national pro-am volleyball attraction. Two-person men’s and women’s teams will compete in professional and amateur divisions throughout the day. Spectators can see these elite athletes compete on the sand and have an opportunity to interact with the pros by participating in contests and promotions.
There is no fee for spectators.
The tournament has become popular in the Juniors Division and all local volleyball players are encouraged to participate.
Real Racine will be on hand with giveaways and promotions for spectators.
For team registration information and event details, go to www.evptour.com.
