RACINE — "Brother Can You Spare a Dime," a theater show that features Jessica Michna portraying Eleanor Roosevelt, will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave.
The show features the First Lady addressing those affected by the Great Depression. A sundae bar with all the fixings will follow the show. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Faithworks Food Pantry.
The cost is $5. Call the church office at 262-637-5671 to make a reservation.
