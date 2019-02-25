WATERFORD — The Friends of the Waterford Public Library will host an Evening of Wine and Song from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
The evening will feature piano music by Lina Schaal, food from Wholesome Harvest and wine for tasting from Fox & Fork.
Tickets cost $40 and must be purchased by March 6 at the Waterford Public Library. Call the library at 262-878-2910 for more information.
