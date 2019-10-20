{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — "OPTICS, an Environmental Art Exhibition and Symposium" will be on exhibit through Nov. 10 at Vaulted Malt Brewery, 1322 Washington Ave.

Vital Art Project and Greening Greater Racine/SEA present this inaugural exhibition and symposium featuring inﬂuential artists and speakers. It will serve as a robust platform to reimagine relationships between nature, human and technology, and the dangers of environmental degradation to life as we know it.

Featured artists are Pamela Callahan, Erik R. Peterson, Mimi Peterson, I. Carmen Quintana, Gina Lee Robbins, Alix Anne Shaw and John Walte.

A symposium and opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Featured speakers are: Jim Chambers, LEED AP; Ed Miller, Racine Revitalization Partnership; and Gina Lee Robbins and John Zehren, Gateway Technical College S.C. Johnson iMet Center.

