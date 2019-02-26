Try 1 month for 99¢
Empty Bowls

Sabrina Novine and Laura Fladten look for soup bowls during the 2018 Empty Bowls event at Festival Hall. 

 Journal Times file photo by GREGORY SHAVER

RACINE — Empty Bowls 2019 is scheduled to take place Monday, March 4, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Lunch service is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser to feed the homeless in the Racine community. Local students, artists and citizens create one-of-a-kind handmade ceramic bowls; local restaurants and organizations prepare soups and breads served by local VIPs; local musicians provide music to dine by; and hundreds of volunteers make it all happen.

Also, local artists have donated creations for a silent auction; and businesses, organizations and individuals donate prizes for a raffle.

The music lineup:

  • Ron Weller piano & accordion, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
  • Amy Groetzinger Dienberg piano solo, 12:30-2 p.m.
  • Mike Derose jazz guitar solo, 4-5:15 p.m.
  • Private Road four-piece guitar and drum ensemble, 5:30-7 p.m.

Tickets cost $15, and attendees get to take home their chosen handmade bowl. For those not able to stay for the music and festivities, carry-outs will be available for $10. The cost for children 9 and younger is $5 (plastic bowl).

Since the Racine event was created in 1997, more than $250,000 has been raised in support of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Racine County Food Bank.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Empty-Bowls-Racine.

