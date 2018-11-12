RACINE — Elvis Presley’s passion for gospel music and his love for Christmas come together in “An Elvis Gospel Christmas,” a holiday dinner concert featuring Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel. The show will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
While best known as the King of Rock 'N Roll, Presley had a deeply spiritual side that is nowhere more evident than in his touching inspirational recordings, which many consider to be his best work. Christmas was Presley’s favorite time of year and his holiday hits have become perennial classics. In “An Elvis Gospel Christmas,” Van Thiel will interweave more than 50 of the seasonal and spiritual songs that made Elvis so beloved, from “Blue Christmas” to “White Christmas,” and from “Peace in the Valley” to “How Great Thou Art.”
A three-course feast will be served family style featuring mostaccioli with meatballs and Italian sausage, seasoned baked chicken, sliced prime rib, wedding salad, Italian style potatoes, green beans, bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets cost $45 and must be reserved by Dec. 5. Go to www.elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.