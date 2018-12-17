Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — Elvis entertainer John Van Thiel will present a show celebrating Elvis Presley's 84th birthday at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St.

Van Thiel will perform a full range of Presley hits such as "Jail House Rock," "Don't Be Cruel," "The Wonder of You," "In the Ghetto" and "My Way" with the look moves and voice of Elvis.

Admission is $10.

